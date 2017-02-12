Durham Businesses Raise Concerns Over Street Vendors

Officials in Durham are responding to concerns from local businesses about itinerant vendors clogging the town’s sidewalks.

According to town administrator Todd Selig, several businesses in downtown Durham have raised concerns about traveling vendors -- both for what they see as unfair competition from merchants who pay no property taxes, and for pedestrian safety.

In a statement, Selig says that while the town can’t address the concerns over unfair competition, he does believe the town can move the vendors due to traffic and safety concerns on Durham’s Main Street.

Selig says he has asked Durham police Chief David Kurz to draft a policy addressing the issue.