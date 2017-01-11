Durham State Rep Seeks More Local Control for Towns in the Path of Energy Projects

By 1 hour ago

A proposed Eversource transmission line project would pass through Durham and under Little Bay.
Credit Jason Moon for NHPR

A bill that would require towns to sign off on new electric transmission lines is before lawmakers in Concord.

The bill would require power companies to win approval from a town’s governing body or via referendum before building high voltage transmission lines through a community.

Currently, approval for such projects comes from the state’s Site Evaluation Committee.

The bill is a response to an Eversource proposal to build a new transmission line through Durham and other Seacoast towns, including a portion buried under Great Bay.

Democratic state representative Wayne Burton represents Durham and is the bill’s lead sponsor.

“This legislation is not designed to stop the process of keeping the electricity on," said Burton. "It’s meant to balance the playing field between small towns whose resources are under siege and large corporations with unlimited resources.”

In recent years, opponents of energy projects in New Hampshire like Northern Pass have complained about a lack of local control over siting.

Tags: 
seacoast reliability project
NH Politics

Related Content

Energy Project Faces Skepticism from a Town with a History of Taking a Stand

By Dec 19, 2016
Jason Moon for NHPR

Disputes between utility companies and local residents over new power lines are a familiar story. But on New Hampshire's Seacoast, a version of that story is playing out with a few twists. For one, the power lines would go underwater. And two, they would go through a town that prides itself on its history of opposing energy projects.

Eversource Plans To Spend $30 Million On Trimming N.H. Trees

By Aug 30, 2016
Elaine Grant for NHPR

The largest energy provider in the New England region will spend $30 million this year to trim trees along 2,800 miles of power lines in New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports Eversource is trimming the trees to prevent power outages caused by limbs that have been weakened by ongoing drought conditions in the state.

The utility has hired a team of arborists tasked with examining trees along power lines in an effort to spot any issues before a power outage could occur. Eversource officials say customers have been reporting outages caused by trees that fall for no apparent reason.

As the State Approval Enters Its Last Phase, Northern Pass Continues to Face Opposition

By The Exchange May 10, 2016
Ivo Rocha Jr / Flickr/CC

We’ll check in with where the Northern Pass project stands, and what’s next in the process.

 

GUESTS:

 

Eversource Applies to Buy, Sell Gas From Expanded Pipeline

By Feb 19, 2016

New Hampshire's largest electric utility is seeking permission to buy and sell natural gas from a proposed pipeline expansion.

The Concord Monitor reports Eversource filed a request Thursday with the Public Utilities Commission that would allow it to buy natural gas from the Access Northeast pipeline expansion for two decades.

The pipeline expansion would be built by the Hartford, Connecticut-based utility and two other firms through Connecticut and eastern Massachusetts.