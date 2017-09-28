Durham Urges State to Follow Example on 'Indigenous Peoples' Day '

By 1 hour ago

The town of Durham is lobbying the state to adopt a new holiday.

Earlier this month, Durham became the first town in the state to establish an Indigenous Peoples’ Day - in lieu of Columbus Day.

Now town councilors there are urging the governor and state lawmakers to consider doing the same.

Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig says the debate in Durham was good for the community, and that a similar one could be good for the state.

“When it was first brought up I think a lot of us scratched our heads and said, ‘what?’ and weren’t really sure what it was all about. But the more we looked into it, the more we realized there are some real deep-seated issues revolving around Columbus Day.”

A spokesperson for the governor said changing Columbus Day would be up to the legislature. He did not elaborate on whether Sununu would be in favor of such a move.

Durham
Columbus Day
Seacoast

Durham Establishes 'Indigenous Peoples' Day'

By Sep 19, 2017

The Durham Town Council voted Monday night to create a holiday called Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

After lots of public comment and a spirited debate, the Durham town council voted 7-2 to establish the new local holiday. It will be celebrated annually on the same day as Columbus Day.

Durham Town Councilor Kenny Rotner voted in favor of the resolution. He argued the move will have no legal effect on Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday.

Post Office Mural Depicting 'Cruel' Native Americans Sparks Debate In N.H. Town

By Aug 15, 2017
Jason Moon for NHPR

At the center of the weekend's turmoil in Charlottesville is a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. 

While New Hampshire isn't seeing much debate over old confederate monuments, at a post office in Durham, a 1950's-era mural is raising questions about race and another uncomfortable chapter from our nation's history.