Durham Urges State to Follow Example on 'Indigenous Peoples' Day '

The town of Durham is lobbying the state to adopt a new holiday.

Earlier this month, Durham became the first town in the state to establish an Indigenous Peoples’ Day - in lieu of Columbus Day.

Now town councilors there are urging the governor and state lawmakers to consider doing the same.

Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig says the debate in Durham was good for the community, and that a similar one could be good for the state.

“When it was first brought up I think a lot of us scratched our heads and said, ‘what?’ and weren’t really sure what it was all about. But the more we looked into it, the more we realized there are some real deep-seated issues revolving around Columbus Day.”

A spokesperson for the governor said changing Columbus Day would be up to the legislature. He did not elaborate on whether Sununu would be in favor of such a move.