A dying man's wish to see the new "Star Wars" movie is expected to come true this weekend.

Ron Villemaire, 69, will have first responders to thank. He is terminally ill and in hospice in Bedford, N.H.

He's a big fan of the Star Wars movies, but he can't get to the theater and sit in a regular seat.

So he will be transported by ambulance, and seated in a hospital bed at the theater in Epping to watch "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."