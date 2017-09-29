The Economic News Roundup: Amazon, City Zoning, And The New Millennial Commission

Governor Sununu wants to bring Amazon's second global headquarters to New Hampshire, and with it, up to 50,000 new jobs. New Hampshire's zoning ordinances and city planning processes are drawing criticism for their contribution to the current over-priced housing market. And millennials get their own commission to help the state appeal to a younger population.

GUESTS:

Jeff Feingold - Editor of the New Hampshire Business Review.

Editor of the New Hampshire Business Review. Brian Gottlob - Principal of PolEcon Research, an economic research firm based in New Hampshire.

Principal of PolEcon Research, an economic research firm based in New Hampshire. Russ Thibeault - President of Applied Economic Research, an economic and real estate consulting firm in Laconia.

