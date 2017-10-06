The Economic News Roundup: Private Passenger Rail, City Zoning, And The New Millennial Commission

Boston commuter cities like Nashua are jumping on the chance to develop a private passenger rail, after years of unsuccessful campaigning for a public rail system. New Hampshire's zoning ordinances and city planning processes are drawing criticism for their contribution to the current over-priced housing market. And millennials get their own commission to help the state appeal to a younger population.

GUESTS:

Jeff Feingold - Editor of the New Hampshire Business Review.

Brian Gottlob - Principal of PolEcon Research, an economic research firm based in New Hampshire.

Russ Thibeault - President of Applied Economic Research, an economic and real estate consulting firm in Laconia.

