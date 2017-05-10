Edelblut Asks Lawmakers to Support STEM, Vocational Education in N.H. Budget

Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut is asking lawmakers to up state spending on STEM education and career technical education.

In a request to the Senate Finance Committee, Commissioner Edelblut is requesting $17 million for the renovation of two career technical career centers in Rochester and Plymouth, $4 million to expand broadband internet to more schools in the state, and about $900,000 to establish a grant program for robotics education.

As a gubernatorial candidate, Edelblut stressed the need for STEM and vocational education to make New Hampshire students workforce ready.

The Senate is currently drafting its version of the state’s two-year spending plan after the House failed to pass a version. The senate version of the budget should be completed by early June.