Edelblut Asks Lawmakers to Support STEM, Vocational Education in N.H. Budget

By 1 hour ago

Credit Peter Biello for NHPR

Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut is asking lawmakers to up state spending on STEM education and career technical education.

In a request to the Senate Finance Committee, Commissioner Edelblut is requesting $17 million for the renovation of two career technical career centers in Rochester and Plymouth, $4 million to expand broadband internet to more schools in the state, and about $900,000 to establish a grant program for robotics education.

As a gubernatorial candidate, Edelblut stressed the need for STEM and vocational education to make New Hampshire students workforce ready.

The Senate is currently drafting its version of the state’s two-year spending plan after the House failed to pass a version. The senate version of the budget should be completed by early June.

