Eight Arrested During Latest Immigration Checkpoint in White Mountains

By 1 hour ago

A Border Patrol checkpoint in the town of Woodstock, N.H., approximately 75 miles from the international border.
Credit Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested eight adults for immigration violations during a three-day checkpoint on Interstate 93 in the town of Woodstock last week.

Customs officials say those detained were from Bulgaria, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala, including two people who overstayed their visas.

In addition, agents seized small quantities of marijuana and hash oil from U.S. citizens during the roadblock, which was coordinated with the New Hampshire State Police.

This was the second multi-day checkpoint in Woodstock carried out by Border Patrol agents this year. The first resulted in 25 immigration-related detentions, including at least three minors.

The checkpoint was staged roughly 75 miles from the Canadian border in the southbound lanes of I-93. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are permitted to operate immigration checkpoints within 100 miles of an international or coastal border, which effectively includes all of New Hampshire.

Civil liberties groups, including the ACLU, argue these checkpoints violate constitutional protections against illegal search and seizures, though they have repeatedly been upheld in court challenges.

Tags: 
border patrol
woodstock
White Mountains
Immigration

Related Content

Three Children Among 25 Undocumented Immigrants Detained At N.H. Highway Checkpoint

By Aug 30, 2017
Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Border Patrol agents staged a weekend checkpoint on Interstate 93 in Lincoln, New Hampshire over the weekend, resulting in the detention of 25 undocumented immigrants, including several minors.

Border Patrol Carry Out Another Immigration Checkpoint In White Mountains

By Sep 26, 2017
Courtesy

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are again staging an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 93 in the town of Woodstock, New Hampshire, approximately 75 miles from the international border.

In August, Border Patrol agents detained 25 undocumented immigrants, including several minors, during a weekend checkpoint. The majority of those detained were for overstaying their visas.

Thirty legal U.S. residents were also arrested by the Woodstock Police Department for various drug and alcohol related offenses.

Indonesian Christians Face Trump's Deportation Crackdown

By Aug 22, 2017
Ben Henry for NHPR

Under prior administrations, Christian Indonesian immigrants living illegally in the US were required to check in with immigration officials every few months, but they were not deported. Under President Trump, that’s changing.

Twenty-three Indonesians in New Hampshire arrived at a check-in on August 1st in Manchester and were told they would be deported within a month, to a home country where they fear religious persecution.