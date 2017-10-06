With Election Day a Month Away, Manchester Mayoral Candidates Share Policy Ideas

Mayoral candidates in the state’s largest city are starting to gear up with the city's election now just a month away.

Thursday night, sitting Republican Mayor Ted Gatsas released his 12-point plan on how he’d move Manchester forward.

His priorities weren’t all too surprising. Keeping taxes low was first on the list, followed by combating the opioid crisis and crime, and improving infrastructure and the city’s schools.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Joyce Craig is releasing her policy plans in phases, starting this week with one on transparency. The plan includes addressing campaign finance reform, making city government more accessible, and hosting frequent office hours with community leaders.

When the two candidates faced off in the last mayoral race, Craig lost by just 64 votes. Election Day is Nov. 7.