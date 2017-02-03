Elevated Levels of PFCs Found in Residential Well in Rochester

By 17 minutes ago

Credit NHPR Digital via CartoDB

The state Department of Environmental Services says a residential drinking well in Rochester has tested above the state limit for PFCs, a chemical contaminant.

DES says the likely source of the contamination is the Lydall Performance Materials facility in Rochester.

State officials were aware of PFC contamination in non-drinking water wells at the facility, but today’s announcement marks the first time the chemicals were found in a residential drinking water well in the area.

Jim Martin is a spokesperson for DES.

“We are asking residents that live close by the facility, if we haven’t tested your private drinking water well yet, to please go to the DES website and click on our PFOA investigation page.”

Martin says the department will continue their investigation into the source of the contamination.

In the meantime, Lydall is providing bottled water to the affected residents.

Tags: 
PFC

Related Content

In Addition To Saint-Gobain, 43 Companies In N.H. Have Used Perfluorinated Chemicals

By May 6, 2016
Emily Corwin / NHPR

Saint-Gobain is not the only company using perfluorinated compounds in New Hampshire. New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services has identified 44 companies in the state that likely use or once used this water-contaminating compound in their products.

Perfluorinated compounds include PFOA, found earlier this year at Saint-Gobain’s Performance Plastics plant in Merrimack, and PFOS, found two years ago in well water on the former Pease Air Force base.

Portsmouth Officials: After Filter Installation, Tests Show Lower PFC Levels at Pease

By Dec 6, 2016
Flikr Creative Commons / eyesore9

Portsmouth officials say six rounds of sampling done for chemicals in wells at what's now the Pease International Tradeport have resulted in non-detect levels since the city began using a carbon filter system.

Public Works Department deputy director Brian Goetz tells The Portsmouth Herald the last test was done on Nov. 15. He says all six tests resulted in non-detect levels for two types of PFCs, or perfluorochemicals.

Conservation Law Foundation Sues Pease Over Water Contamination

By Nov 15, 2016

The Conservation Law Foundation is suing the Pease Development Authority over water contamination issues at the former Pease Air Force base in Portsmouth.

The Conservation Law Foundation says the Pease Development Authority failed to seek required federal storm water runoff permits from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Conservation Law Foundation lawyer Tom Irwin says the federal Clean Water Act requires the PDA to have a storm water runoff management plan.