Elevated Levels of PFCs Found in Residential Well in Rochester

The state Department of Environmental Services says a residential drinking well in Rochester has tested above the state limit for PFCs, a chemical contaminant.

DES says the likely source of the contamination is the Lydall Performance Materials facility in Rochester.

State officials were aware of PFC contamination in non-drinking water wells at the facility, but today’s announcement marks the first time the chemicals were found in a residential drinking water well in the area.

Jim Martin is a spokesperson for DES.

“We are asking residents that live close by the facility, if we haven’t tested your private drinking water well yet, to please go to the DES website and click on our PFOA investigation page.”

Martin says the department will continue their investigation into the source of the contamination.

In the meantime, Lydall is providing bottled water to the affected residents.