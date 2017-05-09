Emergency Declared At Nuclear-Contaminated Site In Washington State

The Department of Energy has declared an emergency at a nuclear-contaminated site in Washington State, after the suspected collapse of a tunnel containing rail cars contaminated with nuclear waste.

Workers have been evacuated from the area or told to seek shelter; there have been no reports of injuries.

The Hanford Site, about 150 miles southeast of Seattle, is a former nuclear production complex and home to a long-running, challenging and sometimes troubled clean-up operation.

The Department of Energy says a 20 foot by 20 foot section of soil has sunk unusually low over a tunnel next to the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility.

Personnel at the site have been evacuated, the department says, and workers nearby have been sent indoors "as a precaution," as responders move closer for investigation.

The tunnel in question was storing rail cars that carried radioactive nuclear fuel from reactors to production facilities, back when the site was still used to manufacture nuclear weapons.

The Associated Press, citing a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology, says no workers were inside the tunnel at the time of the collapse, no injuries were reported and no radiation release has been detected.

"The Hanford Fire Department is on scene," the Department of Energy reports. "Workers in the vicinity are still being sheltered as a precaution."

Member station Oregon Public Broadcasting described the Hanford site, and the challenges of cleaning up nuclear waste, late last year, as part of a project about the environmental impact of the U.S. military in the northwest:



"Hanford is the nation's largest nuclear cleanup site, with 56 million gallons of radioactive waste sitting in old, leaky underground tanks just a few hours upriver from Portland. After more than 20 years and $19 billion dollars, not a drop of waste has been treated. "Hanford sits next to the Columbia River. It was one of the original Manhattan Project sites. Its nine nuclear reactors irradiated uranium fuel rods. That created plutonium, which was extracted with chemicals, processed and shipped to weapons factories. Each step produced radioactive waste. ... "The stored waste has to be treated in special rooms called black cells, which are too radioactive for humans to enter. The machinery in these black cells is supposed to operate for 40 years with no direct human intervention. If something goes wrong, the cells could be damaged."



The treatment plant was originally supposed to be finished in 2007, but the deadline has been extended several times, OPB reports.

