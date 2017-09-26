Equifax Chief Steps Down After Massive Data Breach

Equifax Chairman and CEO Richard F. Smith is retiring, the credit reporting agency announced Tuesday. The news comes just weeks after the company said a massive data breach exposed the personal information of up to 143 million people.

At the time, the company also acknowledged it had waited more than a month to alert people to the breach, which potentially gave hackers access to consumers' names, social security numbers, addresses, birth dates — and, for some consumers, their credit card information, as well.

At the time, Smith called the breach a "disappointing event for our company."

"I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes," he said in a statement released earlier this month.

Smith's retirement is effective immediately.

