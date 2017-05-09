Ex-New Hampshire Lawmaker To Plead Guilty In Drug, Sex Case

Kyle Tasker
  A former New Hampshire lawmaker is scheduled to plead guilty to charges of drug possession and trying to lure a 14-year-old girl over Facebook into a sexual encounter.

Kyle Tasker is expected to enter the plea Tuesday. Authorities say he tried to lure an undercover police officer, posing as the girl. They say he offered alcohol and marijuana and proposed sexual encounters.

The 31-year-old Tasker was scheduled for trial this month. The Nottingham Republican resigned in March 2016.

A prosecutor says Tasker would receive three to 10 years in prison under a negotiated sentence and can ask that six months be suspended off the minimum term if he completes a sex offender program.

Kyle Tasker

Former Nottingham State Representative Now Faces Drunken Driving Charge

By Nov 3, 2016
A former New Hampshire state lawmaker charged with trying to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual encounter has been accused of drunken driving following a three-car accident.

Former state Rep. Kyle Tasker, a 31-year-old Republican, resigned in March after his arrest on drug charges and a charge of trying to lure a minor for sex. He and his lawyer haven't commented.

Police took a report of a car swerving all over Route 125 in Rochester at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, then came upon the accident farther south.

Attorney General Finds Ex-Rep. Kyle Tasker Sold Marijuana To Fellow Lawmakers

By Sep 30, 2016
  Prosecutors say interviews and electronic evidence indicates that  Kyle Tasker used and sold marijuana at the state house, but also that illicit drug transactions at the capital it weren't  "pervasive" and no charges will be filed. 

The lawmakers named in the AG's report are Manchester Rep. Joe Lachance, who told prosecutors Tasker was "like the Club Med of weed."

Pam Tucker of Greenland, also bought pot from Tasker and a marijuana elixir.

Former State Rep. Arrested for Witness Tampering, Bribery in Voter Fraud Case

By May 31, 2016
A former state representative from Rochester has been arrested on charges related to voter fraud.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, during the recent presidential primary Don Leeman voted in a district he no longer lived in and then tried to bribe a local employee to cover it up.

Elections Data Show State Rep. Charged With Felonies Had Strong Support

By Mar 4, 2016

When the news broke earlier this week that state rep. Kyle Tasker had been charged with felonies related to drugs, guns, and luring a minor online for a sexual encounter, many in New Hampshire asked the question, "How did he get elected?"

Facing Felony Charges, Rep. Tasker Resigns

By Mar 9, 2016
Nottingham State Representative Kyle Tasker has resigned.

The Republican was serving his third term in the New Hampshire House when he was arrested last week.

He faces four felony charges, including one count of using a computer to lure a minor for sex.

House Clerk Paul Smith read Tasker’s letter of resignation at the start of this morning’s House session.