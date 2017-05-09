Facing Declining Enrollment, Manchester Schools to Layoff Employees

By 46 minutes ago

In Manchester, the city School Board has approved a plan by the superintendent to lay off 14 school district employees.

The positions to be eliminated all come from Manchester high schools and include an English teacher, a Latin teacher, and a P.E. teacher.

Superintendent Bolgen Vargas says the layoffs are a direct result of declining enrollment in the Manchester School District – that trend has been steady over the last decade.

With fewer students, the district gets less money from the state. Vargas says stopping that decline is one of his major priorities.

“The number one challenge is what can we do to make sure we address the reasons behind why we are losing so many of our students.”

The layoffs will take effect at the beginning of next school year.

Meanwhile, the city’s board of aldermen is expected to vote soon on the school district’s proposed budget.

Tags: 
Manchester School District

Related Content

After Almost a Decade, Manchester Takes First Step Toward School Redistricting

By Apr 20, 2017

The Manchester School Board has approved a new plan for how students will progress from one school to the next. It’s the first step in a broader school redistricting effort in the state’s largest city.

For nearly a decade, city officials in Manchester have been trying to overhaul the system that determines which kids go to which schools.

Last night, the School Board took its first step. It approved a change to the feeder pattern - which determines the path students follow as they move from elementary to middle to high school.

Meet the New Head of the State's Largest School District

By Jan 13, 2017

Some call it the toughest job in the state of New Hampshire: superintendent of the Manchester School District. To know why, it helps to understand just how different the district is from most in the state.