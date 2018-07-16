FDA OKs First Drug to Treat Smallpox in Case of Terror Attack

By 43 minutes ago

A smallpox vaccination. U.S. Centers for Disease Control photo.
Credit CDC.gov
 

U.S. regulators Friday approved the first treatment for smallpox — a deadly disease that was wiped out four decades ago — in case the virus is used in a terror attack.

Smallpox, which is highly contagious, was eradicated worldwide by 1980 after a huge vaccination campaign.

But people born since then haven't been vaccinated, and small samples of the smallpox virus were saved for research purposes, leaving the possibility it could be used as a biological weapon.

Maker SIGA Technologies of New York has already delivered 2 million treatments that will be stockpiled by the government, which partially paid for the development of the drug, called TPOXX.

To test the drug's effectiveness, monkeys and rabbits were infected with a similar virus and then given the drug. More than 90 percent survived, the company said.  Its safety was tested in several hundred healthy volunteers, who were not infected with smallpox.

Smallpox killed about 300 million people worldwide in the 20th century before its eradication. Symptoms include fever, fatigue and pus-filled sores. Until now, doctors could only provide supportive care such as IV fluids and fever remedies and isolate the patients. Vaccination can be used to prevent infection but it must be done within five days of exposure to the virus, well before symptoms appear.

"This new treatment affords us an additional option should smallpox ever be used as a bioweapon," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, head of the Food and Drug Administration, said in a statement.

The drug is a capsule, taken twice daily for 14 days.

SIGA develops vaccines and medicines for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks. Chief Executive Phil Gomez said the company is developing an IV version and is exploring selling the drug to other countries and developing it to treat other infectious diseases, including monkeypox, which African monkeys can transmit to humans. Monkeypox can then spread among people, and has a mortality rate of about 15 percent.

 

—LINDA A. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writer

 

Tags: 
smallpox
FDA
CDC
Health

Related Content

FDA Recalls Drugs with Valsartan, Used to Treat High Blood Pressure

By 1 hour ago
FDA

 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert for a recall on drugs containing valsartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

 

The recall is due to an impurity—N-nitrosodimethylamine—which was found in the recalled products. NDMA is listed as a probable human carcinogen, which could cause cancer.

The voluntary recall does not involve all drug products with valsartan. 

 

Here is a FAQ for patients from the FDA on existing drugs with valsartan:

 

 

Sununu Wants Pease Included in National PFC Health Study

By Mar 9, 2018
US Navy

Governor Chris Sununu wants the former Pease Air Force base included in a first-ever national study on the health effects of toxic chemicals called PFCs.

Sununu wrote this week to the federal agency leading the study, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. It’s part of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The latest federal defense spending bill authorizes the agency to spend $7 million to study the health impacts of perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs.