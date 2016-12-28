First Major Snowstorm of Season Expected to Arrive in N.H. Thursday

The first major snowstorm of the season is heading New Hampshire's way, with up to a foot possible in some places.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Thursday, 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall, with the heaviest snowfall in the afternoon and overnight. One to three inches of snow expected near the Seacoast, where it may turn to, or mix with rain.

Heavy snow will continue overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, with possibly 6 to 12 inches of total accumulation. The snow is expected to taper off into Friday, and may turn to mostly rain at the Seacoast, but meteorologists are still tracking the storm.