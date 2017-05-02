Fish & Game: N.H. Deer Show No Evidence Of Eastward-Moving Wasting Disease

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says the state's white-tailed deer population once again has shown no evidence of chronic wasting disease, based on data gathered during the 2016 hunting season.

Biologist Dan Bergeron says a total of 268 tissue samples from deer killed by hunters tested negative for the disease.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disorder that is fatal to white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

The department says 5,817 deer have been tested in New Hampshire since testing began in 2002.

Chronic wasting disease was first identified in 1978 and remained isolated in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska for about a decade. It's been found as far east as New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.