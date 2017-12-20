Following Allegations of Substandard Care, Valley Street Jail Doctor Surrenders License

A former doctor at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester is surrendering his medical license after facing accusations of substandard care in the treatment of inmates.

During his seven years overseeing care at the facility, Dr. Matthew Masewic faced a number of federal lawsuits and complaints over his handling of inmate medical needs.

Those included claims that he failed to sign off on needed medications for inmates, failed to maintain adequate medical records and failed to supervise nursing staff.

Masewic’s license was temporarily suspended by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine in May of 2016.

Citing the ongoing expense of the investigation, Masewic has now agreed to voluntarily surrender his license, though he admits no wrongdoing.