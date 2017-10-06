Forest Fire Spreads, Forcing Early Closure of Popular Gorge

By & 32 minutes ago

Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves
Credit Bryn Pinzgauer / Flickr Creative Commons

Lost River Gorge is closing early before one of its busiest weekends because of a brush fire in North Woodstock that has spread to about 70 acres.

The fire started Tuesday on a cliff in Kinsman Ridge over the gorge. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

More than 100 firefighters from five towns across the state and three helicopters have been working to extinguish the flames.

White Mountain Attractions president Jayne O'Connor says they originally planned to close Lost River Gorge for the season Oct. 15. She says closing before Columbus Day weekend will be costly but containing the fire is quote the higher priority.

