Former State Trooper Charged with Assault Found Not Guilty

A Massachusetts state trooper accused of beating a suspect in New Hampshire following a 50-mile pursuit in 2016 has been acquitted.

A jury issued the verdict Thursday afternoon, bringing an end to the trial in Nashua. Thirty-three-year-old Joseph Flynn was found not guilty on both counts of simple assault.

Flynn's attorneys say they are grateful for the jury's decision and say Flynn will likely begin the process of being reinstated as a state trooper in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors alleged Flynn punched Richard Simone Jr., who was kneeling following the chase, but say they are not disappointed in the jury's decision.

Assistant Attorney General Susan Morrell says she always agrees and trusts the jury's decisions.

Closing arguments were made by both sides Wednesday morning and jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon.