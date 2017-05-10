Foster Care In Crisis

A crucial part of the troubled Division of Children Youth and Families, the state’s foster care system, faces serious problems of its own. A shortage of families, a complicated and backlogged system , and a deficit of resources, all contribute to the problem of finding safe and stable homes for children.
GUESTS:
- Eileen Mullen - Administrator at DCYF, where she works with foster families and children.
- Kelly Smith - Clinical social worker with more than 25 years of experience working with adoptive and foster families.
- Deb Urbaitis - Foster parent and attorney who specializes in family law.
- Jeanette Birge - Program director and social worker at Child and Family Services.