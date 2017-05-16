Four Insurers Apply to Sell Obamacare Policies in N.H. Next Year

Despite uncertainty over the Affordable Care Act and the GOP’s plan to replace it, four insurers have filed initial applications to sell policies next year in New Hampshire’s marketplace.

The New Hampshire Insurance Department announced Tuesday that Anthem, Harvard Pilgrim, Minuteman Health and Ambetter have applied to sell individual plans under Obamacare next year. Those are the same four carriers offering coverage in 2017.

Anthem and Delta Dental applied to offer dental insurance through the marketplace.

Insurers have until June 2nd to submit their proposed rates, which need final approval by the federal government. Those rates will not be made public before November 1st, when the six-week open enrollment period opens nationwide.

Last week, Governor Chris Sununu warned that uncertainty in Washington could lead to huge price spikes in New Hampshire, although advocates say most consumers are cushioned by subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

The Insurance Department is hosting public meetings in June on which doctors and hospitals the plans will include.