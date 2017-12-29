Freeze Frame: Extreme Cold To Stick Around in N.H.

Very cold temperatures will stick around in New Hampshire through New Year's Day. The National Weather Service forecast calls for single-digits and sunshine during the day over the weekend.

The extreme cold led to some dramatic winter scenes across the state, and at the seacoast, where the cold temperature over the Atlantic Ocean created "sea smoke," or frost smoke, as the photos above show.

Below-zero temps are expected for New Year's Eve. Here are a few anticipated temperatures Sunday evening:

  • Greater Concord: -10
  • Keene: Low of -10.
  • Lebanon: Low of -12
  • North Conway: -14.

These temperatures do not include wind chill factors. The National Weather Service has a hazardous weather outlook for Central New Hampshire and Northern New Hampshire.

