Funding Request For Children's Facility Called Premature

Credit NHPR Staff

  New Hampshire lawmakers aren't sold on a plan to spend $3 million designing a new children's wing of the state psychiatric hospital.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeff Meyers requested the design money in a capital budget hearing on Friday. The Concord Monitor reports that some lawmakers opposed the idea, calling it premature. Senate President Chuck Morse says the state should come up with a plan to move children away from the hospital's adult units before spending money on a design.

Separately, Sen. Jeb Bradley told childhood mental health advocates Friday that he also believes the request for money is premature. He says he has been approached by another facility that has the capability to accept pediatric patients.

new hampshire hospital

Sununu Asks CEO of N.H. Hospital to Step Down Amidst Staffing Shortages

By May 3, 2017
FILE

State officials said Wednesday that New Hampshire Hospital had been short-staffed in recent months, and blamed the shortage on Dartmouth Hitchcock which provides psychiatric care at the state’s acute psychiatric hospital.

Portsmouth Hospital Adds Beds to Ease Statewide Psychiatric Backlog

By Mar 10, 2017
Portsmouth Regional Hospital

Portsmouth Regional Hospital will open more beds to psychiatric patients. The hospital hopes those beds will alleviate a backlog of patients boarded in emergency rooms.

On one day last month, a record 68 patients in acute mental health crises were stuck in emergency rooms around the state, waiting for a bed at New Hampshire Hospital, the state's lone psychiatric hospital. Now Portsmouth Regional will increase its inpatient psychiatric beds from eight to twelve in the hopes of chipping away at that wait time. 

Report on Former Patient's Suicide Advises Changes at State Hospital

By Feb 1, 2017
Thomas Fearon

Prompted by the suicide of a former patient last summer, an independent committee has wrapped up an investigation into care at New Hampshire Hospital.

Last July, 63-year-old Joy Silva jumped from her third-floor apartment in Nashua shortly after being discharged from the state psychiatric hospital. The obvious question that followed was: Could New Hampshire Hospital have done more to prevent Silva's suicide?

Patients Waiting in Emergency Rooms for State To Fix Mental Health System

By Jan 9, 2017
Jack Rodolico

Starting October 30, Andrew Dixon spent 13 days in the emergency room at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester. And as his father, John Dixon, describes that time, you might think Andrew had committed a crime. 

State Could Be Back in Court Due to Slow Progress on Mental Health

By Jan 8, 2017
NHPR

The state of New Hampshire could find itself back in court this year if it doesn’t comply with a class-action settlement aimed at rebuilding the state’s damaged mental health system. 