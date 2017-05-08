Funding Request For Children's Facility Called Premature

New Hampshire lawmakers aren't sold on a plan to spend $3 million designing a new children's wing of the state psychiatric hospital.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeff Meyers requested the design money in a capital budget hearing on Friday. The Concord Monitor reports that some lawmakers opposed the idea, calling it premature. Senate President Chuck Morse says the state should come up with a plan to move children away from the hospital's adult units before spending money on a design.

Separately, Sen. Jeb Bradley told childhood mental health advocates Friday that he also believes the request for money is premature. He says he has been approached by another facility that has the capability to accept pediatric patients.