Related Program: 
The Exchange

Going Local: The Seacoast

By The Exchange 3 hours ago
  • Sara Plourde; NHPR

Credit NH Dept of Resources and Economic Development / Division of Travel and Tourism Development

We look at the New Hampshire Seacoast as part of our regional series, Going Local.

With thirteen miles of ocean, a vibrant local business and arts scene, and cities and small towns that surround the beach and inland estuaries, the Seacoast is rich in culture. However, the region has faced challenges with climate change and a higher cost of living. We look at what makes this part of our state unique, and in both smaller towns like Exeter and Epping, and big draws like Portsmouth and Hampton.

GUESTS:

  • Lara Bricker - Longtime resident of Exeter, where she worked as a reporter covering local issues. She is a research analyst at UNH. 
  • Howard Altschiller - Executive editor of Seacoast Media Group, which publishes SeacoastOnline and Fosters.com, and also two daily newspapers and five weekly publications in Maine and New Hampshire. 
  • J. Dennis Robinson - Author and historian who writes about New Hampshire and the Seacoast region. He is also the editor of SeacoastNH.com
  • Jennifer Wheeler - President of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, and former executive director of Leadership Seacoast. 
Tags: 
Going Local
Seacoast
Tourism

Related Content

Going Local: A New Series from The Exchange Explores N.H.'s Regions

By The Exchange Jul 9, 2018
Sara Plourde; NHPR

The Exchange will explore a different region of the state every Thursday starting July 12th: the Great North Woods, the White Mountains, the Lakes Region, Dartmouth/Sunapee, the Monadnock Region, the Merrimack Valley, and the Seacoast. 

We look at what makes each region distinct, the biggest issues facing that part of the state, and what people who live there love about their home. 

Going Local: The Great North Woods

By The Exchange Jul 11, 2018
Dan Tuohy; NHPR

For the first part of our series, Going Local, we look at the Great North Woods

The very top of our state, with its small towns and expansive outdoor recreation options, is a region driven by local government, where school funding, access to well-paying jobs, and retention of a sustainable workforce are all big issues.