Going Local: The Seacoast

We look at the New Hampshire Seacoast as part of our regional series, Going Local.
With thirteen miles of ocean, a vibrant local business and arts scene, and cities and small towns that surround the beach and inland estuaries, the Seacoast is rich in culture. However, the region has faced challenges with climate change and a higher cost of living. We look at what makes this part of our state unique, and in both smaller towns like Exeter and Epping, and big draws like Portsmouth and Hampton.
GUESTS:
- Lara Bricker - Longtime resident of Exeter, where she worked as a reporter covering local issues. She is a research analyst at UNH.
- Howard Altschiller - Executive editor of Seacoast Media Group, which publishes SeacoastOnline and Fosters.com, and also two daily newspapers and five weekly publications in Maine and New Hampshire.
- J. Dennis Robinson - Author and historian who writes about New Hampshire and the Seacoast region. He is also the editor of SeacoastNH.com.
- Jennifer Wheeler - President of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, and former executive director of Leadership Seacoast.