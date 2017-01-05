GOP's Sununu To Be Sworn In As Next New Hampshire Governor

Republican Chris Sununu is hours away from becoming New Hampshire's next governor, following in the footsteps of his father.

The 42-year-old Sununu will be sworn into office around noon Thursday. His father, John H. Sununu, served as governor in the 1980s. With Republicans leading the House and Senate, Sununu's inauguration marks the first return to full GOP control in Concord since 2004.

Sununu's first mission as governor will be crafting the next two-year state budget. And he doesn't have much time. A budget draft is due to lawmakers in February. They'll then modify it and pass a final version in June.

Other policy initiatives include passing right to work legislation and potentially changing New Hampshire's election laws.

Sununu is replacing Democrat Maggie Hassan, who became a U.S. senator Tuesday.