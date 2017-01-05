GOP's Sununu To Be Sworn In As Next New Hampshire Governor

By 45 minutes ago

 

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Republican Chris Sununu is hours away from becoming New Hampshire's next governor, following in the footsteps of his father.

The 42-year-old Sununu will be sworn into office around noon Thursday. His father, John H. Sununu, served as governor in the 1980s. With Republicans leading the House and Senate, Sununu's inauguration marks the first return to full GOP control in Concord since 2004.

Sununu's first mission as governor will be crafting the next two-year state budget. And he doesn't have much time. A budget draft is due to lawmakers in February. They'll then modify it and pass a final version in June.

Other policy initiatives include passing right to work legislation and potentially changing New Hampshire's election laws.

Sununu is replacing Democrat Maggie Hassan, who became a U.S. senator Tuesday.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu

Related Content

From Courts to the Environment, Sununu Stands to Make His Mark Through Nominations

By 17 hours ago
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire’s governor doesn’t have a whole lot of executive power, at least compared to peers in other states. But one of the few ways a governor can exert his or her influence is through nominations to fill open seats across state agencies.

A Week of Statehouse Shuffling: Hassan Steps Aside, Sununu Prepares to Step In

By Jan 2, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

By the end of this week, New Hampshire will — technically — have had three different governors in the span of just a few days.

Governor-Elect Chris Sununu will be sworn into his new role Thursday afternoon, becoming the country’s youngest sitting governor and the first Republican to lead New Hampshire in 12 years. (Former Gov. Craig Benson, whose term ended in 2005, was the last Republican in the corner office.)

From Waterville Valley To A Gold Mine: Sununu Family Interests Built On Political Clout

By Jan 3, 2017
Via steelguru.com

When Chris Sununu takes office Thursday, he’ll be the youngest governor in the country. But his arrival will also be a restoration of sorts for his family.

The Sununus have been New Hampshire’s first family before, back in the 1980’s, when Chris Sununu’s father, John H. Sununu, was Governor.

But plenty has changed since then, including the family’s business interests.

Sununu Claims He Could Have Closed Deal to Bring GE to N.H.

By Dec 21, 2016
NHPR Staff

During the campaign, Governor-elect Chris Sununu said he would make attracting companies to the state a top priority. He also promised to meet with 100 business leaders in his first 100 days in office. 

In a speech this week, Sununu says the current administration hasn’t worked hard enough to attract firms, and criticized officials for failing to land a big one, General Electric.

The Republican’s comments on the year-old General Electric decision seemed to come out of the blue.