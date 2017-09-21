Gov. Sununu: Amazon Would Be 'Crazy' Not To Consider Coming To New Hampshire

By 11 minutes ago

Gov. Chris Sununu is continuing to beat the drum for Amazon’s attention — in media interviews, at least — as the online shopping giant scouts out a second location for its headquarters.

“They’d be crazy not to,” Sununu told WBZ Nightside host Dan Rea Wednesday night.

Last week, New Hampshire’s economic development director said officials were evaluating what the state might have to offer. Separately, a group of residents have launched a Facebook page and accompanying petition encouraging the state to court the corporate giant.

Speaking to the Boston-based radio station this week, Sununu acknowledged the company is “making very big demands on anyone who wants to, quote, bid on it.” (To read the company's official request for proposals, click here.)

“We have a few weeks to put a proposal together,” the governor continued. “Right now, southern New Hampshire, you wouldn’t think of it as qualifying — but in reality, it’s far and away the best place you could put a company like this.”

Among the perks Sununu cited in his on-air pitch: “We have far and away the best tax climate in the country,” “the highest per capita income” and “one of the best qualities of life you’re going to find.” Plus, he added, “we don’t have the traffic and congestion” seen in other areas.

"When you look at what we have to offer, the fact that we’re completing our four-lane highway. The infrastructure is there. We have the acreage. We can support the employees, we can support the housing without the incredibly high cost of living like you have down here in Boston. I mean, Boston’s doing well, don’t get me wrong, that’s great. But to bring in what they’re looking, a full hundreds of acres of a campus — you put it right 45 minutes north, in tax-free New Hampshire. it’s an absolute home-run. So we have to get them to think out of the box a little bit, but that’s what Amazon does. They’re very good out-of-the-box thinkers."

The state, of course, has steep competition — and not just from its neighboring metropolis. Dozens of other metro areas, from Denver to Durham to D.C., are also reportedly interested in wooing the company.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Business
Amazon

Related Content

Shaheen: Private Flights for HHS Secretary Send Taxpayers 'Wrong Message'

By 21 hours ago
NPR

Both New Hampshire US Senators are criticizing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price for reportedly taking private jets around the country for official government business.

 

Keno Comes To N.H. Cities, N.H. Lawmakers Weigh Medicaid Expansion Fix

By The Exchange Sep 19, 2017

On this episode: The lottery game keno heads to individual cities for approval by voters. Supporters hope it will boost local economies, while critics worry about gambling. And later in the show, Senator Jeb Bradley updates us on efforts to improve Medicaid Expansion. 


N.H. DCYF Taps N.J. Official As New Leader

By Sep 19, 2017
PEXELS.COM

A state health official from New Jersey has been tapped to serve as the new leader of New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families. 

Community College System Says It’s Moving Swiftly After Audit Raises Concerns

By Sep 19, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

Earlier this summer, a performance audit carried out by state regulators identified 29 areas of concern in how the Community College System of New Hampshire manages its financial, budgeting and reporting processes.

Those concerns ranged from how the seven schools in the system calculate severance packages, to management of vehicles and the transfer of student credits.

Even New Hampshire is Considering a Pitch for Amazon's Second HQ

By Sep 14, 2017

New Hampshire is considering adding its name to the list of states making a pitch for Amazon's proposed second company headquarters.  

 Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, says the "Live Free Or Die" state's quality of life and tax advantages -- including no state income tax -- could be one of the incentives.