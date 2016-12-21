Governor-Elect Sununu Names Key Staffers

Then-candidate Chris Sununu at an NHPR candidate forum in September
Governor-elect Chris Sununu has named some of his key staffers. 

Former state GOP chairman Jayne Millerick, who has a communications business, will be Sununu's Chief of Staff. 

Paul Collins, whose managed Sununu's campaign, and who worked as an aide to the Governor-elect's brother, former U.S. Senator John E. Sununu, and his father, Governor John H. Sununu, will be Chris Sununu's senior adviser.

John Formella, a business and environmental lawyer at Pierce Atwood, will be the administration's Legal Counsel; Charlie Arlinghaus, President of the Josiah Bartlett Center will be its Interim Budget Director.

 David Abrams, who handled communications for Sununu's campaign, will be his Communications Director. Jane Hirsh, a former staffer to U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte and Congressman Charlie Bass will direct Sununu's scheduling.

Chris Sununu
NH Politics

