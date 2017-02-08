Governor Sununu Joins Forces in the Fight Against Addiction Stigma

By 11 minutes ago

Governor Sununu speaks at the Speak Up New Hampshire press conference in Concord Wednesday
Credit NHPR/Hannah McCarthy

Gov. Chris Sununu helped to announce a new partnership on Wednesday aimed at reducing the stigma of addiction.   

Speak Up New Hampshire is the latest campaign from the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Hampshire. Joined by the Bureau for Drug and Alcohol Services, the Governor’s Commission, and various addiction treatment and prevention organizations, the Partnership is now concentrating on reducing the stigma of addiction in the Granite State.

Governor Sununu, bouncing a three-month old baby who lives with her mother at the residential recovery facility Hope on Haven Hill, explained the importance of speaking to communities affected by addiction in order to best tailor statewide initiatives like “Speak Up.”

"You would not have seen a problem like this even just four years ago," Sununu said, "All these folks standing here in the State House talking about, how do we change the stigma of it, right? Again, it’s nothing I’ve gone through directly myself. So the best thing I can do is continuously go out there, talk to folks, make sure I understand their stories, their perspective, what they’ve gone through. And then we can bring that information back. Whether it’s to other elected officials or programs like this."

The campaign hopes to change the vocabulary used to talk about addiction, spread awareness of the medical facts of the disease, and combat stigma by sharing stories of recovery. They’ve developed television and radio spots, as well as stickers, wristbands and t-shirts to help spread awareness.

Tags: 
stigma
Addiction
Opioids
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse Prevention
Substance Abuse Treatment
Governor
Chris Sununu
State House

Related Content

In Rochester, Drug Treatment Program for Pregnant Women Opens With Wait List

By & Dec 7, 2016
Michael Brindley

  Pregnant women battling substance abuse addiction in New Hampshire have a new place for treatment.

Hope on Haven Hill opens its doors in Rochester on Thursday. The residential program will provide treatment for up to eight pregnant women in recovery as they prepare for birth.

And new mothers will be able to continue living at the home for up to a year with their babies as their treatment continues postpartum.

As Manchester's 'Safe Station' Program Grows, Other Communities Encouraged to Follow Suit

By Nov 25, 2016
Manchester Fire Department

Back in May, Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan extended an open invitation to anyone struggling with an addiction: If someone walked into any of the city's 10 fire stations and asked for help, they would get it.

Since then, the number of people who've taken the city up on that offer has far exceeded the chief's expectations.