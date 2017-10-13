Governor's Panel on Regulatory Reform Holds First Meeting

By 1 hour ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

A committee appointed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in hopes of making New Hampshire more business-friendly is starting its work.

Sununu, who called New Hampshire a "regulatory police state" during his campaign, last month appointed a regulatory reform steering committee to conduct in-depth reviews of state regulations and recommend changes.

At its first meeting on Thursday, members heard from businesses and industries ranging from bagpipe makers to ski areas. Jim Roche, president of the Business and Industry Association, said the high cost of energy is a top concern for manufacturers, and said the current process for evaluating power projects should be changed to reduce delays and hurdles.

Critics note that the state already has a committee tasked with reviewing regulations and call Sununu's efforts a political stunt.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
regulatory reform

Related Content

Sununu Talked Regulation During Trip to D.C.

By Oct 2, 2017
Allegra Boverman

Governor Chris Sununu spent part of Monday at the White House.

Sununu Says Trump's Tax Plan Would Help State Residents

By Sep 28, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu says President Donald Trump's tax plan would improve the lives of residents in the state.

Sununu said the plan would provide tax breaks and retains benefits that would encourage work, higher education, retirement security, and stop corporations from shipping jobs overseas.

He also said it would make the nation more competitive by lowering the highest business tax rate in the developed world, creating new jobs and higher wages.

Sununu said it also would simplify the tax code and make it fairer by eliminating loopholes.

To No One’s Surprise, Sununu Confirms He’s Running for Re-Election

By Oct 4, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

During a wide-ranging speech in Bedford Wednesday morning, Governor Chris Sununu touched on Washington politics, President Trump, health care, millennials, and, almost as an afterthought, confirmed he’s running for re-election in 2018.