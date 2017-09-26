Granite Geek: Documentary Showcases UNH Mathematician's Surprising Discovery

A mathematician working as a lecturer at the University of New Hampshire made a discovery that surprised many in his field, given his position at the university and his life story.

Yitang Zhang grew up in China under Mao’s cultural revolution and worked a variety of low-wage jobs before he made his mathematical breakthrough.

A documentary called “Counting From Infinity” tells his story, and it’s screening Tuesday, September 26th at 6 p.m. at Red River Theatres in Concord. Granite Geek David Brooks of the Concord Monitor joins us now to talk about Zhang. He'll also be hosting a discussion about Zhang's work immediately following the movie.

