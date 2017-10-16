'Granite Shield' Operation Leads To Seven Arrests In Nashua

New Hampshire police say they've arrested seven people in an ongoing effort to break up the drug trade in Nashua.

The investigation and subsequent arrests Thursday are part of the Nashua Police Department's Granite Shield operation. The Nashua Telegraph reports the operation is funded through a state program aimed at targeting drug dealers during the current opioid epidemic.

The state awarded $261,000 to city police last month to fund drug investigations through the Granite Hammer program. This is the second year in a row Nashua has been awarded grant money.

Police Lt. Brian Kenney says the city has seen a 25 percent drop in opioid overdoses, and drug dealers with large operations have stopped coming into the city.

Nashua
Southern NH
Opioids
drugs
Crime

