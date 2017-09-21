Handmade Drawings Can Once Again Be Mailed To N.H. Prisoners

By 31 seconds ago
  • Emily Corwin/NHPR

Prisoners in New Hampshire can now get handmade drawings and pictures in the mail again.

In 2015 the state’s Department of Correction issued a ban in an effort to prevent Suboxone from being smuggled into the prison. Officials had found small amounts of the drug hidden in drawings or pictures sent to inmates.

But a settlement reached in a lawsuit this week, now allows inmates to receive drawings and pictures made in pencil and pen. But markers, crayons, glitter, chalk and stickers are still banned.

Ned Sackman, the lead lawyer in the lawsuit, said the previous policy infringed on the prisoners’ and families’ first amendment rights by cutting off an important mode of communication inmates had with their children.

“When you are on the inside and you receive an authentic communication from a child – that’s just something that can keep you going for a month or two months,” Sackman said. “Just to receive something like that were you are isolated and cut off from your loved ones – it’s just critically important.”

This federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of a prisoner’s mother and 3-year-old son. His homemade drawing to his father saying “I Love U Daddy” was returned because it violated the mail policy.

“They are still people – they still have rights, certainly they are more restricted than the folks on the outside but the constitution applies to everybody,” Sackman said.

Over the past year, the number of prison inmates testing positive for drugs in New Hampshire has gone down.  DOC officials have attributed that decline, in part, to the mail policy.

Tags: 
Prisons

Related Content

Mail Policy Means No Christmas Cards This Year at N.H. Prisons

By Natasha Haverty Dec 23, 2015
Photo by Jackie Finn-Irwin via Flickr Creative Commons

Men and women incarcerated at New Hampshire state prisons won’t be getting Christmas cards this year.

That’s because of a new mail policy the Department of Corrections implemented. Some call it the harshest mail policy of any prison system in the US. Now one New Hampshire boy and his grandmother, with the help of the ACLU, are suing the state’s Department of Corrections. 

Number of N.H. Prisoners Testing Positive for Drugs Shows Decline

By Aug 29, 2017
FILE

The number of prison inmates testing positive for drugs in New Hampshire is going down.

Around this time last year, 27 percent of drug tests came back positive. New data from the Department of Corrections says now, that's down to 11 percent.

Inmates Protest New Rules Limiting Kissing and Hugging Visitors at N.H. Prisons

By Feb 2, 2017
Emily Corwin / NHPR

There’s to be no more kissing, and no hugs lasting more than three seconds in New Hampshire’s prison visiting rooms as of this week. The policy change is part of an effort to curb rampant drug smuggling into the prison.