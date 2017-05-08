Hanover Voters To Decide Zoning Change Pushed By Banned Fraternities

Voters in Hanover will decide tomorrow if two Dartmouth college fraternity houses might again house students. Dartmouth and Hanover’s planning board both oppose the zoning change being pushed by two fraternities no longer recognized by the college.

The vote on Article 9 is a fresh flashpoint in a long fight over the rights of members of non-recognized fraternities, Alpha Delta and Sigma Alpha Epsilon, to live in the houses.

Both fraternities have been de-recognized by Dartmouth. Alpha Delta was tossed for branding students buttocks with fraternity initials. Sigma Alpha Epsilon lost its status after its national organization pulled its affiliation over hazing.

Dartmouth general counsel Bob Donin says the college is urging local voters to defeat article 9.

What’s going on here is an effort by these two fraternities to say they ought to be exempted from any kind of oversight by the college.

Article 9 is on the ballot a petition article. It was drafted by the lawyer representing the two fraternities, Last month The NH Supreme court shot down Alpha Delta's effort to overturn a Hanover Zoning board decision that’s keeping them out of their house.

A separate case involving Sigma Alpha Epsilon is pending in Superior Court

Both fraternities have been de-recognized by Dartmouth. Alpha Delta was tossed for branding students buttocks with fraternity initials. Sigma Alpha Epsilon lost its status after its national organization pulled its affiliation over hazing.

Dartmouth general counsel Bob Donin says the college is urging local voters to defeat article 9.

"What’s going on here is an effort by these two fraternities to say they ought to be exempted from any kind of oversight by the college."

Article 9 was drafted by the lawyer representing the two fraternities. Its appearing on the ballot as a petition article Last month The New Hampshire Supreme Court shot down Alpha Delta's effort to overturn a Hanover Zoning board decision that’s keeping members from living in their house.

A separate case involving Sigma Alpha Epsilon is pending in Superior Court