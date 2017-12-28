Hassan Applauds Passage of Bill to Stop Fentanyl Flow

By 2 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says a bill she co-sponsored to help stop the flow of illegal fentanyl into the United States is on its way to the president's desk.

Hassan, a Democrat, says the bipartisan bill will provide scanning devices and other technology to Customs and Border Protection workers, and will boost funding for staff such as scientists to interpret screening results. Senate passage of the bill comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report finding that for the first time, fentanyl rather than heroin is now the deadliest opioid drug.

Hassan says the bill is part of the comprehensive approach needed to turn the tide of the opioid epidemic.

Tags: 
Opioids
Maggie Hassan

Related Content

N.H. Lawmakers Hope to Get More Money to Combat Drug Crisis

By Dec 26, 2017
FILE

Overdose deaths remain high, as 2017 comes to a close and state lawmakers are looking to secure more resources for the crisis when they return to the State House in January.

Nashua Becomes Second N.H. City to Take Opioid Companies to Court

By Dec 22, 2017
Flickr | frankieleon

Nashua is now the second New Hampshire city to sue pharmaceutical giants over their alleged role fueling the community’s opioid crisis. The city’s complaint is almost identical to one filed on behalf of the city of Manchester in September.

N.H. Has Third Highest Drug Overdose Death Rate in the U.S.

By Dec 21, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control shows that New Hampshire had one of the highest drug overdose death rates in the country last year.