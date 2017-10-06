Hassan, Kuster to Discuss Funds for Child Insurance Program

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Annie Kuster will be discussing the Children's Health Insurance Program and other programs that face an uncertain future due to funding problems.

The Democrats are meeting at Girls Inc. in Concord on Friday to discuss funding the program, a related community health center bill, and the National Service Corps. Health care professionals and child advocates are joining them.

Republicans pushed a bill extending financing for the popular health insurance program for children through a House committee Wednesday, but partisan divisions over how to pay for it suggest that congressional approval will take time, despite growing pressure on lawmakers to act.

The program covers nearly nine million low-income children. Federal funding expired several days ago.