Hassan Raises Concerns About Trump's Pick For Education Secretary

By 17 minutes ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan is raising concerns about President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the federal Department of Education.

The Democratic senator met Monday with Betsy DeVos, a billionaire Republican activist and school choice proponent who has supported publicly-funded vouchers for use at private and religious schools.

In a statement released after their meeting, Hassan said she remains concerned about what she described as DeVos' lack of experience in and support for public education.

"I also have concerns about her support for diverting taxpayer dollars to private schools without accountability requirements, which would weaken investments in public education," Hassan said in the statement.

Hassan is a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and will participate in DeVos' confirmation hearings.

A hearing originally slated for Wednesday has been delayed until next week.

The Office of Government Ethics had warned against holding a hearing for DeVos before it could finish its required ethics review.

Tags: 
Maggie Hassan
Education

Related Content

Shaheen, Hassan Push Back on Ryan Plan to Defund Planned Parenthood

By Jan 6, 2017
c-span

  New Hampshire's two Democratic U.S. Senators are pushing back on a proposal to defund Planned Parenthood.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that cutting off federal funds to the nation's largest abortion provider would be included as part of a reconciliation bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

At a press conference later that day, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan joined other Senate Democrats in criticizing Ryan's plan.

Hassan called the proposal an outrage.

Hassan Goes to Washington: Former Governor Takes Office as Newest N.H. Senator

By Jan 3, 2017
C-SPAN

Sen. Maggie Hassan made it official Tuesday, formally taking office as the newest member of New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation.

Hassan was sworn-in by Vice President Joe Biden in a series of ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington – first, officially, on the Senate floor, and again during a reenactment meant to give senators a chance to mark the occasion with their families.

Hassan Sworn In As U.S. Senator

By Jan 3, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Democrat Maggie Hassan has been sworn in as a U.S. senator, becoming only the second woman to serve as a state's governor and senator in American history.

Hassan, a two-term governor, resigned at midnight Monday. She was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden in the Senate Chamber in Washington at noon Tuesday, using the Bible that she received from her mother as a child.

In New Hampshire, Hassan handed over the reins to Republican Senate President Chuck Morse. He is serving as governor until Gov.-elect Chris Sununu, also a Republican, is inaugurated Thursday.

Barry to Step Down as Department of Education Commissioner Early, On Jan. 30

By Jan 2, 2017
NHPR

 

New Hampshire's Commissioner of Education plans to resign at the end of January.

Commissioner Virginia Barry sent an email to department staff Friday announcing that she will step down from the post on Jan. 30. 

From Courts to the Environment, Sununu Stands to Make His Mark Through Nominations

By Jan 4, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire’s governor doesn’t have a whole lot of executive power, at least compared to peers in other states. But one of the few ways a governor can exert his or her influence is through nominations to fill open seats across state agencies.