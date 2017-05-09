Health & Human Services Sec. Tom Price To Visit N.H. For Opioid 'Listening Session'

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will be in Concord Wednesday as part of a multi-state ‘listening session' on the opioid epidemic.

Secretary Price will join Governor Chris Sununu at the statehouse to hear from families directly impacted by the state’s opioid crisis, as well as law enforcement and people working in addiction treatment. He’s also expected to reiterate President Trump’s commitment to fighting the epidemic.

Many substance abuse advocates in the state have criticized Secretary Price for his hand in shaping the Republican health care bill passed by the House last week. That measure would repeal the Medicaid expansion program, which has provided coverage to more than 50,000 low-income residents in the state. The AHCA also drops the mandate that all health insurance plans include substance abuse and mental health counseling as ‘essential health benefits.’

The Trump Administration has come under fire for a leaked plan to slash the budget of the the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The event is scheduled for 1:30pm at the Statehouse in Concord.