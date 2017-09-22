Heavy Traffic Expected Before And After Sunday's NASCAR Race

By 42 minutes ago

If you're planning to travel toward the Lakes Region on Sunday you should expect a lot of traffic.

An estimated 60,000 people and roughly 30,000 cars will be headed to the NASCAR race at 2 p.m. in Loudon that day.

That means major roads heading in that direction, both before and after the race, will be backed up. Bill Boyton with the state’s Department of Transportation says drivers should plan accordingly.

“It’s a major event – you’re talking a crowd certainly exceeding Fenway Park on any given day, so it’s a big crowd and people just need to be aware of that around the Lakes Region there’s going to be a lot of traffic heading to the track.”

Areas where heavy traffic flow is predicted include Route 106 and route 93 through Concord.

