Police in Gilford spent Tuesday afternoon corralling a herd of buffalo that got loose from a local farm.

Police said on Facebook that the buffalo were "scared and running." They asked drivers not to approach the buffalo or blow their car horns.

WMUR reports that by Tuesday evening, all of the buffalo made it back to Bolduc Farm.

Robert Bolduc says the buffalo may have been startled by some construction work and found a weak spot in a fence.