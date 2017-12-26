Holiday Snowfall a Gift for N.H. Skiers, Ski Areas

Ski season is in full swing across New Hampshire after the Christmas Day snowstorm. Cross-country skiers were also out taking advantage of the new snow Tuesday. 

Gregory Kirsch lives in California for part of the year. But this week, he’s in Concord visiting his son for the holidays. The two have gone cross-country skiing together for the past 20 years. On Tuesday, they were enjoying the trails at Memorial Field in Concord.

“Something to get out and do together instead of watching a football game, so we like it. Even brave the cold wind for it," Kirsch said.

Karolyn Castaldo of Ski NH says the ski mountains also got plenty of snow and will continue to make more throughout the week.

“Conditions are fantastic – just on the Christmas Day storm alone saw up to a foot of snow at some ski areas, so that really helped to open trails up," Castaldo said.

All the state's ski resorts are open including most lifts and trails at Cannon Mountain, Waterville Valley and Loon. 

