Holiday Tales and Traditions

By The Exchange 4 hours ago
This year, Christmas Eve and the start of Hanukkah fall on the same day, a rare aligning of the Gregorian and Lunar calendars.  And so, we'll explore the customs and origins of these holidays -- the symbols they share, how they differ, and how much they've borrowed from each other - and from more ancient, Pagan celebrations.


GUESTS:

  • Stephen Reno - Former professor of Comparative Religion and Chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire, and current Executive Director of Leadership New Hampshire.
  • Sally Newhall - A minister  serving as Pastor of Nashua Presbyterian Church.
  • Jon Spira-Savett - Rabbi at Nashua's Temple Beth Abraham, a center for Jewish families in Southern New Hampshire and nearby Massachusetts. He is the former president of the Nashua Area Interfaith Council. 
