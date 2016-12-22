Holiday Tales and Traditions

This year, Christmas Eve and the start of Hanukkah fall on the same day, a rare aligning of the Gregorian and Lunar calendars. And so, we'll explore the customs and origins of these holidays -- the symbols they share, how they differ, and how much they've borrowed from each other - and from more ancient, Pagan celebrations.
GUESTS:
- Stephen Reno - Former professor of Comparative Religion and Chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire, and current Executive Director of Leadership New Hampshire.
- Sally Newhall - A minister serving as Pastor of Nashua Presbyterian Church.
- Jon Spira-Savett - Rabbi at Nashua's Temple Beth Abraham, a center for Jewish families in Southern New Hampshire and nearby Massachusetts. He is the former president of the Nashua Area Interfaith Council.