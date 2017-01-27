How Divided Are We On Abortion?

Friday's annual March for Life in Washington occurred a week after the Women's March on Washington, which included an abortion-rights message. And last week, the Trump Administration revived a ban on foreign aid to groups that provide abortion counseling, bolstering anti-abortion groups. We ask how Americans feel about abortion, 44 years after it became legal -- and whether our laws reflect those feelings.
GUESTS:
- Devon Chafee - Devon Chaffee, Executive Director, ACLU of New Hampshire.
- Meredith Cook - Director of the Office of Public Policy for the Diocese of Manchester
- Jennifer Frizell - Vice President for Public Policy, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
- Shannon McGinley - Board Member of the conservative group Cornerstone Action.
According to a report, released Jan. 17 by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, abortions in the U.S. declined significantly in 2014 compared with the group’s latest study conducted three years earlier: