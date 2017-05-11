How Healthy are New Hampshire's Lakes? Check the Data

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on Wednesday released a set of annual reports on the health of New Hampshire’s lakes. The reports offer information on the water quality and plant and animal life of almost every lake in New Hampshire.

State biologist Kirsten Nelson says the information is intended for residents, so they can stay informed about the health of their environment.

“It gives people an idea of which lakes are most desirable to go recreate on. Lots of people like to have clear water and very few plants, so they can get that information from these reports.”

Volunteer citizen scientists gathered some of the data. Residents can look up their nearby lake on an interactive map the department has created.