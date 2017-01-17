How to Mark the Inauguration (With Parties or Protests) Without Leaving N.H.

As President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaches this weekend, Washington is bracing itself for “hundreds of thousands” of inaugural attendees and protestors – a crowd that will likely include more than a few Granite Staters.

But if you’re not among those planning to make the trek down to D.C. for either the inauguration or any of the accompanying demonstrations planned in the surrounding days, there are still plenty of opportunities to get involved closer to home.

Whether the occasion leaves you cheering or clamoring to organize in opposition, here are some of the inauguration-related events on the agenda this weekend. Some events require tickets or pre-registration, so be sure to check the details as you're making plans to attend.

Friday, Jan. 20

New Hampshire’s Own Presidential Inaugural Ball – 6:30 to 11:55 p.m. – Grappone Center, Concord: “While not in DC, and not an official inaugural event, we will have a band and dancing, fine dining at food stations, photo booth and just all around fun.” | Tickets are $75 per person | More details at www.603alliance.org

NH United for Justice and Equality – 3 to 5 p.m. – Veterans Memorial Park, Manchester: “There will be rallying, marching, and speeches - but this is more than just a protest of President Donald Trump. Now is the time to stand shoulder to shoulder and present an alternate vision for a just and equitable society for the benefit of all.” | Hosted by Communique New England

Inaugural Ball with DJ Jammin’ Jeff – 6:30 p.m. to Midnight – VFW Post 4479, Raymond: "Red White [and] Blue filled room! Come and Celebrate and join us for a night of cheers, laughs, maybe tears and great times!” | More details via VFW Post 4479 on Facebook

Saturday, Jan. 21

NH Women’s Day of Action & Unity – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Concord: “We are affiliated with and endorsed by the Women's March on Washington and have been given the freedom to do it ‘the NH Way’ by focusing on action and unity.” | Co-hosted by more than two dozen local organizations | Not limited to women only | More details via NH Women’s Day of Action & Unity on Eventbrite

NH Women’s March for Civil Rights – 1 to 2 p.m. – Market Square, Portsmouth: “This is an INCLUSIVE event, and EVERYONE who supports women's rights and human rights FOR ALL are welcome.” | Not limited to women only | More details via Occupy New Hampshire Seacoast on Facebook

Women’s March North Country – 10 to 11 a.m. – Great North Woods Welcome Center, Lancaster: “We are organizing a local North Country option to stand in solidarity for the protection of our health, safety, and equality. We wanted to have a local opportunity for positive and visible action here in the North Country.” | Not limited to women only | More details via Cat Morgan on Facebook

(If you know of another inauguration-related event we might have missed, please let us know. Email cmcdermott@nhpr.org with details, and we can update this list accordingly.)