Intriguing: Top 2017 Science and Tech Stories

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
  • The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute, or ARMI ("army"), will work on developing new approaches to biotechnology.
    Allegra Boverman, NHPR

We discuss the top stories in science, technology, the environment and energy in New Hampshire in the past year.  From the eclipse that captivated the nation's attention to the biofabrication industry gaining steam in the Manchester Millyard, we look at top stories nationally and in New Hampshire, including extreme weather, solar power, and a bitcoin bubble.  Plus intriguing discoveries in outer space and in the human body.

This program will air on Thursday, December 21 at 9 a.m., and will rebroadcast again at 7 p.m. Audio for the discussion will be available after the show. 

GUESTS:

Learn more about the Science News Top 10 Science Stories of 2017:

#1 neutron stars collide

#2. gene editing of human embryos       

#3. Larsen C ice shelf break

#4. Human origins revised

#5. TRAPPIST-1 – seven new possibly life-friendly worlds

# 6. Quantum communication

#7. Climate change causing less nutrition in food crops?

#8. Gene therapies treating patients with leukemia and lymphoma

#9. CTE showing up in football players brains postmortem

#10.  Zika virus subsides

