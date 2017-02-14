Researchers in psychology, neuroscience, and economics find that a child's earliest experiences, even before kindergarten, can have far-reaching effects. We look at what communities around New Hampshire are doing to address these critical years, and what it costs to ensure long-term benefits -- for children and society.
Investing in the Early Years
By The Exchange • 9 minutes ago
