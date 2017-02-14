Investing in the Early Years

After helicopter parenting and tiger moms, a new book tells American parents to back off! We talk with developmental psychologist Alison Gopnik about her book, The Gardener and The Carpenter. Gopnik draws on the science of the human brain and evolution to make the argument that children are hard-wired to learn on their own. We discuss the two possible ways of thinking about the role of parents suggested by the book's title and look at insights the new science offers into the relationship between parents and kids.

GUEST: Alison Gopnik, professor of psychology and philosphy at University of California, Berkeley.

This program was originally broadcast on Oct. 11, 2016.