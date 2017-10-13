It's Boy Scouts vs. Girl Scouts as BSA Moves to Admit Girls

  The Boy Scouts' move to admit girls throughout its ranks is fracturing a mostly cordial coexistence with the Girl Scouts and will escalate competition between the iconic youth groups.

The Girl Scouts say they've known for months that the Boy Scouts were considering opening their ranks to girls. A representative from the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains said the two organizations could have better cooperated before such a step. 

Under the Boy Scouts' plan announced Wednesday, girls will be welcomed into the Cub Scouts next year.  A program for older girls that  mirrors the Boy Scout  curriculum is expected to start in 2019.

Lisa Margosian is the Girl Scouts' chief customer officer. She says the Girl Scouts will "double down" with a commitment to empowering girls.

Both organizations have recently experienced sharp drops in membership. That's not the case locally. The Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains tells NHPR that enrollment is up 8 percent.

(From NHPR Staff and AP reports)

