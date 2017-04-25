JFK Diary From 1945 To Go Up For Auction in New Hampshire

By 1 hour ago
  • While working as a journalist in 1945, John F. Kennedy kept a diary as he toured Europe.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    While working as a journalist in 1945, John F. Kennedy kept a diary as he toured Europe.
    Courtesy of RR Auction
  • Kennedy, seen third from left, inside the bunker of Adolph Hitler.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Kennedy, seen third from left, inside the bunker of Adolph Hitler.
    Courtesy of RR Auction
  • Kennedy, as a reporter for Hearst Newspapers, attended the Potsdam Conference.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Kennedy, as a reporter for Hearst Newspapers, attended the Potsdam Conference.
    Courtesy of RR Auction
  • John F. Kennedy with a copy of his book Why England Slept.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    John F. Kennedy with a copy of his book Why England Slept.
    Courtesy of RR Auction

In the summer of 1945, between his military service and first campaign for Congress, John F. Kennedy traveled across Europe working as a journalist.

JFK kept a diary during those months on the road. The historical document reveals a future President trying to make sense of a rapidly changing post-war world--and it’s now being put up for bid by a New Hampshire auction house.

For nearly six decades, the leather-bound diary sat in the hands of Deirdre Henderson.

“Senator John F. Kennedy gave me the diary in 1959 so that I could better understand his ideas on foreign policy,” says Henderson, then a research assistant in charge of coordinating one of JFK’s campaign advisory committees.

Henderson, however, couldn’t find the time to read it.

“I shelved it. You had to realize the pace of the campaign,” she says. “I simply said to myself, I’ll read that later on.”

Later on never came. After Kennedy’s election, Henderson found herself with a White House job, and then in a role at the State Department. She was returning to her office on November 22, 1963 when she heard news of the assassination.

Deirdre Henderson, a research assistant, shaking hands with her boss, John F. Kennedy.
Credit Courtesy of RR Auction

After that moment, she says the diary became too painful to consider. But eventually, she pulled the leather three-ring diary from her shelves. In 1995, she published its contents in the book Prelude to Leadership.

The writings reveal a 28-year old JFK sitting in on history. As a journalist for Hearst Newspapers, he attends the opening of the United Nations in San Francisco, covers Winston Churchill's reelection bid in England, and reports on the Potsdam Conference, where he watches Joseph Stalin and Harry Truman interact.

“Here he is this war hero, recovered from his injuries, become a reporter, not yet a politician, and he is intersecting with the giants of the 20th century,” says Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction in Amherst, New Hampshire.

The 61-page diary has yellowing pages, some of them typed, others handwritten. The entries are both formal and personal, including his reaction to seeing a bombed out Berlin.

“The devastation is complete,” writes Kennedy on July 1, 1945. “The streets are relatively clear, but there is not a single building which is not gutted. On some of the streets, the stench--sweet and sickish from dead bodies--is overwhelming. People all have completely colorless faces--a yellow tinge with pale tan lips. They are all carrying bundles. Where they are going, no one seems to know. I wonder whether they do.”

On July 31st, 1945, less than three months after the Nazis surrendered, Kennedy describes seeing Adolf Hitler’s bunker. His writes, “He had in him the stuff of which legends are made,” a statement which caused controversy when these texts were first printed.

'The best politician is the man who does not think of the political consequences of his every act.'--JFK

By the end of the diary, there’s a shift from JFK the journalist to JFK the budding politician. He writes of loyalty, ethics and frets over his inexperience.  

“The best politician is the man who does not think of the political consequences of his every act,” he writes.

Throughout the text, historian and Pulitzer Prize winning author Fredrik Logevall says Kennedy comes across as a passionate observer.

“For me, what the diary shows is an inquisitive mind. I think he has a curiosity about the world around him that comes through, and I think is one of his most attractive qualities,” says Logevall, who is writing a biography of Kennedy.  

Those gifts would help him launch a political career, the seeds of which are in this diary. Deirdre Henderson says it’s time to give the document its do.

“This diary is relatively unknown to the world, and I think through this auction, it will become known, and it will find a home that is worthy of its value intellectually,” she says.

The diary, of course, also has financial value. Bidding, which starts at 1pm on Wednesday, is expected to top $200,000.

Tags: 
History
JFK
John F. Kennedy
auction
RR Auction

Related Content

Bonnie And Clyde's Guns, Other Items Go On Auction

By Sep 27, 2012

Nearly 80 years after the deaths of bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde, a few, shall we say, "tools of their trade" are going up for auction. Among them are his Colt .45 and her .38 Special, which could each go for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When former Texas Ranger Frank Hamer eventually caught up with Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in 1934, a newsreel announcer declared "the inevitable end: retribution. Here is Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, who died as they lived: by the gun."

Rare Beethoven Manuscript Goes Up For Auction In N.H.

By Jan 15, 2014
RR Auction

If you’d like to hold a piece of Beethoven’s musical history, you’ll need to act fast.

RR Auction in Amherst, New Hampshire, which specializes in rare autographs, closes bidding Wednesday evening on a manuscript dating back to 1820. The single page contains ink and pencil marks made by Beethoven as he composed one his last major works, the rarely-performed religious piece Missa Solemnis.

Botched Investigation Fuels Kennedy Conspiracy Theories

It's been 50 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, and polls show that a majority of Americans still believe Kennedy was the victim of a conspiracy, not a lone assassin. Though an official investigation concluded that Kennedy was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone, conspiracy theories about the assassination were spawned almost immediately, and they keep coming to this day: Republican consultant Roger Stone has a new book — The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ — arguing Lyndon Johnson was behind the crime.