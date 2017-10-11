Justice & Journalism with Peter Overby of NPR

View from the Nation’s Capital: Longtime NPR Reporter Peter Overby to Reflect on the Intersection of Politics and Private Interests

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Public Radio and the Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership, and Public Service at UNH School of Law are proud to announce NPR reporter Peter Overby as the next speaker in the Justice & Journalism series. As NPR’s “Power, Money, and Influence” Correspondent, Peter Overby covers campaign finance and lobbying, examining the often complex relationships between private individuals and institutions and their impact on government and public services.

The Justice & Journalism series brings nationally-renowned journalists to the Rudman Center for engaging conversations on public affairs and the public servants who create, implement and influence public policy. The series is a joint initiative of NHPR and the Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership, and Public Service at UNH School of Law, made possible by the generous support of The Couch Family Foundation.

NHPR’s Laura Knoy, host of the live call-in news show The Exchange, will conduct a conversation with Mr. Overby on the nuances of his beat reporting and the issues and trends currently at play in Washington under the Trump Administration. After the discussion, Mr. Overby will take questions from the event audience.

Peter Overby came to NPR in 1994 from Common Cause Magazine. His reporting on the 2000 U.S. Presidential campaign and the 2001 U.S. Senate vote to tighten the rules on campaign finance earned him a prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Silver Baton award. In 2008, he collaborated with the Center for Investigative Reporting for an extensive multimedia investigation studying the power of outside-money groups on federal elections. Another collaborative reporting project tracked the ties between lawmakers and lobbyists during the health care reform debate in Congress. The project – called “Dollar Politics” - earned Overby and NPR congressional correspondent Andrea Seabrook the annual prize for excellence in Washington-based reporting, awarded by the Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association. Overby’s work has also appeared in the Congressional Quarterly Guide to Congress, The Los Angeles Times, and Reader’s Digest.

“NHPR is the home of NPR News in New Hampshire, bringing high-quality news from Morning Edition and All Things Considered to Granite State listeners each day,” said Scott McPherson, Vice President of Operations & Finance at New Hampshire Public Radio. “Peter Overby exemplifies the highest standards of NPR journalism, with reporting that holds public officials accountable and shines a light on the daily Washington power interactions that can potentially impact Americans in profound ways. We are proud to bring Peter to New Hampshire to continue the fine tradition of important dialogue through the Justice & Journalism series.”

[LISTENING NOTE: Mr. Overby will also appear on The Exchange with Laura Knoy, live on NHPR at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.]

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, November 8

LOCATION: UNH School of Law

2 White Street

Concord, NH 03301

TIME: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., followed by a reception.

REGISTRATION:

The event is free, but registration is required. Please register online here, before November 6.

